Congress slams govt over surge in rejection rates of EPF final settlement

The Congress on Friday, 29 February slammed the government over the reported surge in rejection rates of Employees Provident Fund final settlement and claimed the defining feature of the "anyay kaal" of last 10 years has been that no community could to get their full due.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared a media report on X which claimed the rejection rates of EPF final settlement have been surging, up from around 13 per cent in 2017-18 to nearly 34 per cent in 2022-23.

"The defining feature of the 'Anyay-kaal' of the last 10 years has been that no community is able to get its full due: Women are left out of the job market, the youth are unable to seek employment and the farmers are unable to get adequate prices," he alleged.