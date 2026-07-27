'Another day, another paper leak': Cong targets Centre over reported Gujarat exam leak

The Congress on Monday criticised the Centre over media reports of a suspected paper leak at Gujarat Ayurved University, alleging that fast-track courts announced by the government would not address what it described as a systemic problem in the country's examination system.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh cited media reports claiming that details related to the Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) Shalya Tantra-I examination at Gujarat Ayurved University in Jamnagar had allegedly circulated on WhatsApp before the test.

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "Another day, another paper leak — this time in the Gujarat Ayurved University, Jamnagar."

Claiming that the incident was not an isolated case, he alleged that Gujarat had witnessed 34 paper leaks between 2014 and 2024.