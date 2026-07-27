'Another day, another paper leak': Cong targets Centre over reported Gujarat exam leak
Jairam Ramesh says fast-track courts are a "diversion", calls for wider reforms in examination system
The Congress on Monday criticised the Centre over media reports of a suspected paper leak at Gujarat Ayurved University, alleging that fast-track courts announced by the government would not address what it described as a systemic problem in the country's examination system.
Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh cited media reports claiming that details related to the Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) Shalya Tantra-I examination at Gujarat Ayurved University in Jamnagar had allegedly circulated on WhatsApp before the test.
In a post on X, Ramesh said, "Another day, another paper leak — this time in the Gujarat Ayurved University, Jamnagar."
Claiming that the incident was not an isolated case, he alleged that Gujarat had witnessed 34 paper leaks between 2014 and 2024.
Ramesh listed several examinations that he claimed had been compromised during the period, including the Gujarat Public Service Commission chief officer examination in 2014, Talati examinations in 2015 and 2016, Teacher Aptitude Test, Mukhya Sevika, Nayab Chitnis and Lok Rakshak Dal examinations in 2018, the Non-Secretariat Clerk examination in 2019, Head Clerk, DGVCL Vidyut Assistant and Sub Auditor examinations in 2021, the Forest Guard examination in 2022 and the Junior Clerk examination in 2023.
He also alleged that the Uttar Pradesh police recruitment examination paper leak in 2024 had been orchestrated from Ahmedabad.
Alleging that Gujarat had become the "epicentre of all paper leaks in India" under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ramesh said the government's proposal to establish fast-track courts was "not a solution to this systemic issue" but "a diversion".
He said the country needed "a larger and more honest conversation" on reforming the examination and education system.
The BJP had not immediately responded to the Congress' allegations.