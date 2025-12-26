Congress targets PMO over Navneet Sahgal scam, alleges Rs 112-crore racket

The Congress on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), alleging that the country’s most powerful institution is being “run by tainted individuals”. This came weeks after the abrupt resignation of former Prasar Bharati chairman Navneet Sahgal.

Questioning how a “tainted bureaucrat” was elevated to head India’s public broadcaster, the party said Sahgal’s appointment itself reflected the rot within the PMO.

Sahgal, widely seen as a favoured officer of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and believed to enjoy proximity to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was appointed Prasar Bharati chairman in March 2024. His sudden exit has triggered intense speculation in the corridors of power, and is being informally linked to the recent controversy around PM Modi’s media adviser Hiren Joshi.

The Congress alleged that Sahgal and Joshi were part of the same ecosystem that has entrenched itself within the PMO.

Addressing the media, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera alleged that between 2019 and 2022, Sahgal and his associates orchestrated a Rs 112-crore scam during his tenure as chairman of the Institute of Entrepreneurship Development (IED), Uttar Pradesh.

Khera claimed Sahgal, along with IED director Devendra Pal Singh, took cuts from bribes and diverted public funds to a company linked to Sahgal’s sons. Key allegations include: