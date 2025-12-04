Hiren Joshi: The long arm of PM Modi

The quiet but consequential bureaucratic shake-up surrounding Hiren Joshi and Prasar Bharati CEO Navneet Sehgal has set Delhi’s political and media circles abuzz, with the rumoured exit of Modi’s most shadowy media strategist coinciding with the confirmed resignation of the powerful Prasar Bharati chief.

Their simultaneous departures — or reported departures — have fuelled intense speculation about a larger churn inside the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and what roles the two might play next.

The PMO and the BJP have offered no comment so far, which in itself is unsettling, given the party's tendency to get multiple ministers and leaders to issue statements at the merest hint of a crisis.

Veteran journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, in his book 2024: The Election That Surprised India, profiles Joshi as one of the most influential and least visible men in the PMO. Sardesai describes him as India’s “super editor”, a figure who, through anecdotes in the book, is shown to not just shape but effectively engineer the media ecosystem around Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to Sardesai, Joshi dictated news priorities, decided prime-time angles, and determined the subjects on which channels would target the Opposition.

In 2022 — two years before the book’s publication — former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had publicly accused Joshi of pressuring TV channels to limit coverage of the Aam Aadmi Party and of intimidating editors.

Joshi, long known for managing the news cycle invisibly, suddenly became the headline himself on Wednesday when, in response to a question from a journalist, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera dropped what he dubbed an “H-bomb” — the Hiren Joshi bomb — at a press conference originally convened on the Union government's controversial Sanchar Saathi app, which the Opposition claimed threatens citizens’ privacy.