Reforms underway for radio, TRP system and print media: Vaishnaw

The government has drawn up a series of initiatives to protect traditional media from the disruptions caused by rapid digitisation of the sector, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

Addressing reporters during an informal interaction, Vaishnaw said the government intends to remove the regulatory overhang affecting the radio industry and introduce Television Rating Point reforms to create a more balanced media ecosystem.

“The government is working to remove regulatory barriers wherever they exist,” the minister said.

He added that the Information and Broadcasting Ministry is working on measures to improve the television rating system to ensure a fair share of advertising revenue for channels from government campaigns.

“Television Rating Point (TRP) guidelines are being formulated. The first round of consultation is complete, feedback has been received, and a second consultation paper will be published soon,” Vaishnaw said.

The minister also said that the government is considering a revision of advertisement rates for print and television media to better reflect market realities and support the viability of legacy outlets.