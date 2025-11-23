Chandigarh Bill row: Congress terms proposal to amend Article 240 'assault on federalism'
Congress says draft 131st Amendment Bill reflects a bid to take 'absolute control' of the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana and threatens the historic balance between the two states
Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday strongly criticised a central government proposal linked to the administration of Chandigarh, calling it a 'debilitating assault on federalism' and an attempt to erode the rights of Punjab and Haryana over their shared capital.
His remarks add to mounting objections from political parties in both states over a proposed constitutional amendment.
The issue escalated after parliamentary bulletins listed the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill 2025 among 10 provisional bills slated for the session beginning 1 December. The draft legislation proposes to bring Chandigarh under the ambit of Article 240 of the Constitution, empowering the President to frame regulations for Union Territories and legislate directly.
Surjewala alleged the move reflects an “unbridled desire to take absolute control of Chandigarh,” ignoring the sentiments of both states. In a post on X, he said the proposal would strike at the rights of Punjab and Haryana under the Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966.
“Why is the Modi government acting inimically to the states of Haryana and Punjab?” he asked, alleging the proposal was part of a pattern.
Amid criticism from the Congress, AAP and Shiromani Akali Dal, the Union Home Ministry issued a clarification on Sunday, saying there is no plan to bring the Bill in the upcoming Winter Session and that the proposal does not seek to alter traditional arrangements related to Chandigarh.
Surjewala, a former Haryana minister, accused the Centre of working to create friction between the two states, citing recent tensions over Bhakra Dam. He alleged that permitting Punjab Police to take control of the dam triggered a dispute and that inadequate release of water last Kharif season left Haryana dry while surplus storage later contributed to destructive floods in Punjab.
He also referred to controversies over Panjab University, calling them further examples of attempts to disturb the balance between the states.
Calling the proposed amendment a “tool to attack the identity, ethos and spirit of the two states,” Surjewala urged the Centre to withdraw “ill-advised moves to undo the equilibrium” of Chandigarh.
He also appealed to the Haryana and Punjab units of the BJP to “stand up for the rights and unwavering spirit” of both states.
Warning against divisive rhetoric around Chandigarh and shared institutions, he criticised political actors who frame the debate as “Chandigarh for Punjab” or “Panjab University for Punjab,” saying such arguments undermine “Punjabiyat” and disregard the shared legacy of the two states.
“Two brothers grow up, they separate and divide properties, but the blood and spirit remain the same,” he said.
Surjewala concluded by urging leaders across party lines not to fall prey to “parochial arguments and petty point-scoring,” and to prevent Chandigarh from becoming “a tool of Machiavellian politics.”
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines