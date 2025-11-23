Chandigarh Bill row: Congress terms proposal to amend Article 240 'assault on federalism'

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday strongly criticised a central government proposal linked to the administration of Chandigarh, calling it a 'debilitating assault on federalism' and an attempt to erode the rights of Punjab and Haryana over their shared capital.

His remarks add to mounting objections from political parties in both states over a proposed constitutional amendment.

The issue escalated after parliamentary bulletins listed the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill 2025 among 10 provisional bills slated for the session beginning 1 December. The draft legislation proposes to bring Chandigarh under the ambit of Article 240 of the Constitution, empowering the President to frame regulations for Union Territories and legislate directly.

Surjewala alleged the move reflects an “unbridled desire to take absolute control of Chandigarh,” ignoring the sentiments of both states. In a post on X, he said the proposal would strike at the rights of Punjab and Haryana under the Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966.

“Why is the Modi government acting inimically to the states of Haryana and Punjab?” he asked, alleging the proposal was part of a pattern.

Amid criticism from the Congress, AAP and Shiromani Akali Dal, the Union Home Ministry issued a clarification on Sunday, saying there is no plan to bring the Bill in the upcoming Winter Session and that the proposal does not seek to alter traditional arrangements related to Chandigarh.