Congress to finalise candidates for Lok Sabha polls in CEC meet on 7 March

Top Congress leadership is likely to deliberate and finalise the candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections when the party's central election committee meeting in New Delhi on 7 March.

Congress sources said the party is likely to declare its first list of candidates soon to enable the candidates to start their poll campaign.

Several states have already held meetings of their respective screening committees and have forwarded the list of candidates for seats in their states.

These will be finalised by the top party leadership in the central election committee meeting. Chaired by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, the committee also includes former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, besides AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal, Ambika Soni, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and T.S. Singhdeo, among others.