Congress to hold state-level workers' conventions for 2024 polls
The first state-level workers' convention will be held on Thursday, 25 January in Telangana where the Congress recently formed a government
Getting battle-ready for the 2024 general elections, the Congress will from Thursday start holding state-level workers' conventions where party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will preside over meetings of office bearers to energise organisational cadres.
The first state-level workers' convention will be held on Thursday in Telangana where the Congress recently formed a government, ousting the K Chadrashekhar Rao government of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.
The party will then hold the state-level workers' convention in Uttarakhand on 28 January, in Odisha on 29 January, in Delhi on 3 February, in Kerala on 4 February, in Himachal Pradesh on 10 February, in Punjab on 11 February, in Tamil Nadu on 13 February and in Jharkhand on 15 February, according to AICC general secretary, organisation, KC Venugopal.
During the conventions, Kharge will preside over meetings of office bearers from the booth to the state level and further "energise our dedicated cadre", Venugopal had said in a post earlier.
"Right to the booth level, the Congress is all geared up for a blitzkrieg campaign!" he had said.
The Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, is also ongoing with preparations for the general elections being undertaken simultaneously.
At a key party meeting earlier this month, Kharge had said that by working night and day, we will be able to provide an alternative government to the people after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
"Leave aside differences, do not indulge in nitpicking and do not raise internal issues in the media and work as a team to ensure Congress' victory," he had told the gathering.
On January 4, senior Congress leaders from across the country discussed the party's strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and seat sharing with other parties besides preparations for the Bharat Nyay Yatra.
Published: 23 Jan 2024, 2:37 PM