Congress to hold state-level workers' conventions for 2024 polls

Getting battle-ready for the 2024 general elections, the Congress will from Thursday start holding state-level workers' conventions where party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will preside over meetings of office bearers to energise organisational cadres.

The first state-level workers' convention will be held on Thursday in Telangana where the Congress recently formed a government, ousting the K Chadrashekhar Rao government of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

The party will then hold the state-level workers' convention in Uttarakhand on 28 January, in Odisha on 29 January, in Delhi on 3 February, in Kerala on 4 February, in Himachal Pradesh on 10 February, in Punjab on 11 February, in Tamil Nadu on 13 February and in Jharkhand on 15 February, according to AICC general secretary, organisation, KC Venugopal.

During the conventions, Kharge will preside over meetings of office bearers from the booth to the state level and further "energise our dedicated cadre", Venugopal had said in a post earlier.