Congress vows to end exam paper leaks, promises new laws for fairness

The Congress on Friday 8 March, asserted that its guarantee of freedom from exam paper leaks is not just aimed at punishing the culprits behind them, but also to stop any such incidents from occurring in the first place.

Congress general-secretary in-charge Jairam Ramesh said the party has promised that it will bring new laws which will ensure the highest standards of honesty and fairness in every step of the examination process.

The Congress on Thursday gave "five guarantees" for youths, if voted to power, and termed them yuva nyay. These included filling of government vacancies, apprenticeships, freedom from government recruitment exam paper leaks, social security for gig workers, and a startup fund for youths.

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "Yesterday, Congress announced 5 Yuva Nyay Guarantees to secure the future of the nation's youth by addressing issues which are causing distress to crores of young people. Today, the BJP's distortionists have sprung into action!"