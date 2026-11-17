As seat-sharing negotiations between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) get going in the run up to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Congress has reportedly proposed a formula that ensures it contests at least one Assembly seat in each of the state's 80 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Sources told National Herald this proposal is part of a three-pronged formula being considered by the Congress. The party is also looking at a larger share of seats where it believes it has an organisational presence and a realistic electoral prospect.

The Congress has also sought all Assembly seats in its traditional strongholds, particularly Amethi and Rae Bareli, a source familiar with the seat-sharing discussions said.

The third component concerns Muslim-dominated constituencies where the Congress has demonstrated electoral strength, particularly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Saharanpur is among the constituencies the party has identified in this category. Muslims account for over 40 per cent of the population in this constituency and Congress leader Imran Masood won the Lok Sabha seat in 2024 bagging around 44 per cent of the vote.

Masood is a key figure in the Congress's electoral strategy in Uttar Pradesh. Along with AICC general secretary Rajendra Pal Gautam, he has been working on building a Dalit-Muslim social coalition, with the party also hoping to attract a section of Brahmin voters.

While preliminary discussions between have taken place between Congress and SP, formal seat-sharing negotiations are yet to begin. A meeting proposed for November 17 was postponed, with the SP indicating that it wants to constitute its own committee before proceeding with the talks.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has already constituted a five-member committee comprising Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal, AICC general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Rajendra Pal Gautam, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhana Misra and Imran Masood.

The SP, meanwhile, has assigned its parliamentarians Rajeev Rai and Dharmendra Yadav to coordinate initial discussions with the Congress panel. However, party chief Akhilesh Yadav is keen on constituting a formal committee to oversee the negotiations, sources said.

Yadav has maintained that the winnability of candidates, rather than a predetermined seat count, would be the guiding principle in the final arrangement.

Congress sources said the equation between Akhilesh and the Gandhi family remained cordial and that the final decision on seat-sharing would be taken by the top leadership of both parties. They dismissed the various seat-sharing figures being reported in the media as speculation.