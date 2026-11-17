Congress wants one Assembly seat in every LS constituency in U.P. as stage set for seat-sharing talks with SP
Party also wants to contest all Assembly seats in Amethi, Rae Bareli and some Muslim-dominated constituencies; Priyanka Gandhi to kick off poll campaign on Nov. 26
As seat-sharing negotiations between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) get going in the run up to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Congress has reportedly proposed a formula that ensures it contests at least one Assembly seat in each of the state's 80 Lok Sabha constituencies.
Sources told National Herald this proposal is part of a three-pronged formula being considered by the Congress. The party is also looking at a larger share of seats where it believes it has an organisational presence and a realistic electoral prospect.
The Congress has also sought all Assembly seats in its traditional strongholds, particularly Amethi and Rae Bareli, a source familiar with the seat-sharing discussions said.
The third component concerns Muslim-dominated constituencies where the Congress has demonstrated electoral strength, particularly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Saharanpur is among the constituencies the party has identified in this category. Muslims account for over 40 per cent of the population in this constituency and Congress leader Imran Masood won the Lok Sabha seat in 2024 bagging around 44 per cent of the vote.
Masood is a key figure in the Congress's electoral strategy in Uttar Pradesh. Along with AICC general secretary Rajendra Pal Gautam, he has been working on building a Dalit-Muslim social coalition, with the party also hoping to attract a section of Brahmin voters.
While preliminary discussions between have taken place between Congress and SP, formal seat-sharing negotiations are yet to begin. A meeting proposed for November 17 was postponed, with the SP indicating that it wants to constitute its own committee before proceeding with the talks.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has already constituted a five-member committee comprising Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal, AICC general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Rajendra Pal Gautam, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhana Misra and Imran Masood.
The SP, meanwhile, has assigned its parliamentarians Rajeev Rai and Dharmendra Yadav to coordinate initial discussions with the Congress panel. However, party chief Akhilesh Yadav is keen on constituting a formal committee to oversee the negotiations, sources said.
Yadav has maintained that the winnability of candidates, rather than a predetermined seat count, would be the guiding principle in the final arrangement.
Congress sources said the equation between Akhilesh and the Gandhi family remained cordial and that the final decision on seat-sharing would be taken by the top leadership of both parties. They dismissed the various seat-sharing figures being reported in the media as speculation.
Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav had claimed that the Congress had sought 181 of the state's 403 Assembly seats. The Congress has maintained silence on the reported demand.
Meanwhile, the Congress is preparing to launch its formal election campaign on November 26, with a rally by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, sources said.
At the organisational level, the party is also finalising its Political Affairs Committee, manifesto committee and campaign committee. These bodies play a key role in coordinating the party's election strategy and campaign management.
On the alliance between Chandrashekhar Azad-led Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) and Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Congress said that certain forces were working behind the scenes to promote the two outfits.
"The kind of media coverage they receive tells you everything," Gautam said, alleging that the BJP was attempting to weaken regional parties by either absorbing them or encouraging the emergence of new political outfits where that was not possible.
"Dalits and Muslims cannot be fooled. They have seen which parties and leaders have stood by them," he said.
On Akhilesh Yadav's outreach to Dalits through community gatherings in Agra, Congress said every political party had the right to reach out to different sections of society. The more important question, they said, was which party could ultimately win the confidence of these voters.
In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the SP emerged as the principal Opposition party, winning 111 of the state’s 403 seats with a vote share of over 30 per cent. The Congress, which contested the elections independently, won just two seats, securing around 2 per cent of the vote.
The two parties had fought the 2022 Assembly elections separately, unlike the proposed alliance for the upcoming polls. In 2024, both parties fought the Lok Sabha elections together.
"Both parties have learnt the lesson. The alliance is more or less done. Only the announcement remains, along with a few glitches that will be ironed out soon," a Congress source said.
The proposed alliance comes against the backdrop of political assessments pointing to a potentially close contest in Uttar Pradesh.
A consolidation of Opposition votes, with fewer divisions among anti-BJP parties, could alter the electoral arithmetic.
However, the BJP's organisational strength and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's standing in the state remain important factors in the contest.