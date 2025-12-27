Congress Working Committee meets in Delhi to chart strategy on key national issues

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) met in New Delhi on Saturday under the chairmanship of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, with senior leaders gathering at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters at Indira Bhawan to discuss key political and organisational issues.

The meeting, which was still in progress, was attended by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and several chief ministers and senior functionaries of the party.

Among those present were Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat, former minister Salman Khurshid, and MPs Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Rajeev Shukla. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also attended the meeting, despite recent comments that were seen as diverging from the party’s stated line.

Describing the meeting as “very important”, Harish Rawat told reporters that issues of national concern were on the agenda. He criticised the proposed removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the rural employment guarantee scheme, calling such a move unacceptable in independent India.