Govt of stolen mandate has no legitimacy: Congress at CWC meet

Setting the tone for its Bihar Assembly polls campaign, the Congress on Wednesday mounted a multi-pronged attack on the BJP over alleged "vote chori (theft)", special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and increasing "economic distress", asserting that the upcoming elections will mark the beginning of the end of the government's "corrupt rule".

The Opposition party also slammed the Centre over its foreign policy, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "huglomacy" has backfired, leaving India "diplomatically isolated and unable to secure its national interests".

The assertions were made at an over four-hour meeting of the extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) at the party's Sadaqat Ashram headquarters in Patna, the first meeting of the party's highest decision-making body in Bihar in the post-independence era.

Two resolutions — one political and the other an appeal to voters of Bihar — were passed at the CWC meeting chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, treasurer Ajay Maken, general secretaries K.C. Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh and Sachin Pilot, and Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar, among others.

Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi could not attend the meeting as she was not feeling well, while AICC general-secretary and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stayed back to take care of her, according to party leaders.