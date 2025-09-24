ECI’s new ‘lock’ on voter deletions draws barb from Rahul Gandhi

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has discovered the magic of the one-time password. Barely a week after allegations of mass voter deletion attempts by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka’s Aland Assembly segment under the Bidar Lok Sabha constituency embarrassed the poll body, the ECI on Wednesday rolled out an e-verification system to “prevent misuse” of Form 7 applications that allow objections or deletions in electoral rolls.

From now on, anyone seeking removal of a voter’s name will need to validate the request with an OTP sent to their registered mobile number. In theory, this is to ensure no one mischievously files a deletion request using someone else’s name or contact.

“There could be cases where a person seeking removal of a name gives someone else's name or phone number while filing objection online. This added feature will prevent such a misuse,” an unnamed official was quoted as saying in media reports, as if the last week’s fiasco in Aland were purely hypothetical.

The ECI has gone out of its way to insist that the new feature is not a knee-jerk response to Karnataka. But numbers tell their own story. In Aland, as Gandhi showed during his press conference of 18 September where he levelled his accusations, a staggering 6,018 Form 7 applications for deletion were submitted online. After verification, only 24 were deemed genuine. The remaining 5,994 were baseless.

Put bluntly, more than 99 per cent of applications were bogus. Yet, until the spotlight turned on Aland, the ECI appeared blissfully unaware of its own porous safeguards.