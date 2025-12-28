Conspiracy afoot to erase Mahatma Gandhi’s name, alleges Odisha Congress chief

OPCC (Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee) president Bhakta Charan Das on Sunday alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to erase Mahatma Gandhi’s name from all spheres of life, amid what he described as growing threats to the Constitution.

Addressing party leaders and workers at a programme organised to mark the 140th Foundation Day of the Congress, Das, without naming any party or leader, said, “While many former prime ministers have upheld the ideals and name of Mahatma Gandhi, now there is a threat to the Constitution, and a conspiracy is being hatched to erase the name of Mahatma Gandhi from all spheres of life.”

The Odisha Congress chief, however, asserted that the party, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, would foil such attempts and continue to work for the people of the country.

He sought cooperation from party leaders and workers to strengthen the Congress, saying, “Today, when the country faces serious problems and democratic crises, Congress stands as the voice of the people.”

Das said he saluted Congress workers for their role in sustaining the party’s ideology over the decades.

“I salute every Congress worker whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment have kept the party's ideals alive. This party stands strong because of you,” he said.