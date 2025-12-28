Conspiracy afoot to erase Mahatma Gandhi’s name, alleges Odisha Congress chief
Bhakta Charan Das targets BJP at Congress foundation day event, raises concerns over Constitution, women’s safety and farmers’ issues
OPCC (Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee) president Bhakta Charan Das on Sunday alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to erase Mahatma Gandhi’s name from all spheres of life, amid what he described as growing threats to the Constitution.
Addressing party leaders and workers at a programme organised to mark the 140th Foundation Day of the Congress, Das, without naming any party or leader, said, “While many former prime ministers have upheld the ideals and name of Mahatma Gandhi, now there is a threat to the Constitution, and a conspiracy is being hatched to erase the name of Mahatma Gandhi from all spheres of life.”
The Odisha Congress chief, however, asserted that the party, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, would foil such attempts and continue to work for the people of the country.
He sought cooperation from party leaders and workers to strengthen the Congress, saying, “Today, when the country faces serious problems and democratic crises, Congress stands as the voice of the people.”
Das said he saluted Congress workers for their role in sustaining the party’s ideology over the decades.
“I salute every Congress worker whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment have kept the party's ideals alive. This party stands strong because of you,” he said.
He also paid tribute to freedom fighters associated with the party, stating, “I also bow in tribute to the great freedom fighters who built the Congress and led India to Independence.”
Referring to the party’s legacy, Das said, “Born in 1885, the Congress shaped India's democracy and Constitution and today, when these values are under threat, we continue to stand firmly with the people. The fight for justice and democracy will go on.”
The OPCC president said the Congress remains committed to safeguarding Odisha’s interests and expressed grave concern over women’s safety in the state, launching a sharp attack on the BJP governments at both the state and Centre.
“Odisha's 'Asmita' (pride) is being dishonoured by the BJP government,” he alleged.
Das also criticised the BJP over the Mahanadi water dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh, and raised concerns about farmers, alleging that paddy procurement was not proceeding as smoothly as claimed by the state government.
Calling for intensified political mobilisation, the Odisha Congress chief urged party leaders and workers to “fight vigorously to protect Odisha’s interests.”
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines