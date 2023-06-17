Constitution is Bible, Quran & Gita for us: K'taka Home Minister

"We had maintained earlier that the law is against the Constitution. Our government relies total faith on the Constitution and that is why the anti-conversion law made by BJP is withdrawn," Minister Parameshwara said.



Talking about BJP's charge that Congress leaders had not approached the central government before declaring free rice, Parameshwara stated that the state government can't be at the mercy of the central government.



The promise has already been made in the manifesto and it is going to be fulfilled, he added.