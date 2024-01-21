Constitution’s three pillars have their limitations, should try to work within those limits: Om Birla

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Saturday said all three pillars of the Constitution have their limitations and they should try to work within their limits.

Birla was speaking to reporters in Raipur after his session during an orientation programme organised for the newly elected MLAs of the Chhattisgarh assembly.

“We have three pillars within the Constitution — legislative, executive and judiciary. Everyone has their own limitations and all the pillars should try to work within their limits and within their scope of work. As far as the executive, judiciary and legislative are concerned, we all complement each other and work in harmony,” Birla said.

He added that the judiciary has the right to review any law. If the legislature works properly and there is maximum discussion as per requirement, then no pillar will be able to interfere, he said.

“If the legislative (pillar) is strong then accountability can be fixed within the executive and transparency will follow. The judiciary also expects the legislative side to do its job. I hope that these three pillars will work within their respective jurisdictions,” he said.