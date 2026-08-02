Consumer panel fines stem cell firm for discarding newborn's cord blood over payment dispute

The Jalandhar District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has held Cordlife Sciences India Pvt Ltd guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice for discarding a newborn's umbilical cord blood and stem cell sample over an alleged delay in payment, directing the company to refund the booking amount and pay Rs 2.1 lakh as compensation.

In its July 14 order, the commission observed that preserving umbilical cord blood is a "one-time opportunity" that cannot be recreated after childbirth and held that the couple had suffered a permanent loss after the biological sample was discarded.

"The opposite party has committed unfair trade practice and deficiency in service in rejecting the sample merely on the ground of non-payment or late payment, whereas it has been proved that the complainant has never refused to make the payment," the commission said.

The bench, comprising president Harveen Bhardwaj and members Jyotsna and Jaswant Singh Dhillon, said the couple had lost an opportunity to preserve stem cells that could potentially benefit not only their child but also family members in the future.

According to the complaint, the couple approached Cordlife Sciences India Pvt Ltd during pregnancy for long-term preservation of their child's umbilical cord blood and stem cells after being informed of their potential future medical benefits.

They paid an initial booking amount of Rs 6,490 and signed the required agreement. After the child's birth on September 15, 2023, the company's representatives collected the cord blood and stem cell sample from the hospital. The couple later received an email confirming that the specimen had safely reached the storage facility.