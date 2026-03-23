Infant dies of suspected hunger in UP's Bareilly after parents go out begging

A one-month-old infant died of suspected hunger in Bareilly’s Qila Cantonment area after her parents allegedly left her and two siblings alone at home while they went out to seek alms, police said, while post-mortem findings cited illness and infection.

The incident occurred on Friday, when the parents, Mohd Shadab and Hina, returned home around 6 pm and found the infant unresponsive.

Parents cite distress, loss of livelihood

According to locals, the couple had left the house around 11 am.

Shadab said he had lost his livelihood during the Covid-19 period.

“I used to make kite strings but lost my job during Covid. We survived on neighbours’ help for some time, but now I have started begging,” he said.

Hina said, “We had gone out around 11 am. We returned around 6 pm and found her unresponsive.”