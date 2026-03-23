Infant dies of suspected hunger in UP's Bareilly after parents go out begging
Post-mortem cites illness and infection; police verify circumstances amid distress claims
A one-month-old infant died of suspected hunger in Bareilly’s Qila Cantonment area after her parents allegedly left her and two siblings alone at home while they went out to seek alms, police said, while post-mortem findings cited illness and infection.
The incident occurred on Friday, when the parents, Mohd Shadab and Hina, returned home around 6 pm and found the infant unresponsive.
Parents cite distress, loss of livelihood
According to locals, the couple had left the house around 11 am.
Shadab said he had lost his livelihood during the Covid-19 period.
“I used to make kite strings but lost my job during Covid. We survived on neighbours’ help for some time, but now I have started begging,” he said.
Hina said, “We had gone out around 11 am. We returned around 6 pm and found her unresponsive.”
Neighbours recount incident
Neighbours said the infant was discovered lifeless after the couple returned in the evening.
“When they returned, they found the infant unresponsive,” a local resident said.
Some locals also alleged that the family had previously lost another child under similar circumstances, though this could not be independently verified.
Police said the body was sent for post-mortem examination.
Initial findings cited illness and infection as the cause of death. Claims of starvation or hunger-related death have not been officially confirmed and remain based on local allegations.
Police said the body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem.
Officials are verifying all aspects of the case, including possible negligence.
Locals said the father vacated the rented accommodation after the incident, while further investigation is underway.
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