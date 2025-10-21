Locals attack parents after 11-year-old girl found dead in cupboard in Kolkata
Deceased child was the niece of Sanjay Roy, the principal convict in the 2024 R.G. Kar Medical College murder case
Tension gripped Kolkata’s Bhowanipore neighbourhood on Tuesday after enraged residents assaulted a couple following the death of their 11-year-old daughter, whose body was found in a partially hanging position inside a cupboard at their home the previous day.
The deceased child, identified as Suranjana Singh, was a Class 5 student and the niece of Sanjay Roy, the principal convict in the 2024 R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case. Roy is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of a junior doctor on duty, a case that had drawn national outrage and led to large-scale protests across West Bengal.
According to police, Suranjana’s father Bhola Singh and stepmother Pooja Singh were confronted by angry locals on Tuesday morning when they allegedly attempted to leave their residence. The crowd accused the couple of regularly subjecting the child to physical and emotional abuse and assaulted them before police intervened.
Eyewitnesses said the stepmother was dragged by her hair and beaten, while the father was also attacked with slippers and shoes. “The neighbours were furious and refused to let them escape,” a senior officer of Kolkata Police said. “Our personnel had to step in to rescue the two and bring them safely to the Alipore police station.”
Police said Bhola Singh had earlier been married to Babita, the elder sister of Sanjay Roy. Suranjana was their only child. Following Babita’s death by suicide a few years ago, Bhola married her younger sister, Pooja.
On Monday, Suranjana was reportedly found partially hanging from a hanger inside a wardrobe, with a piece of clothing tied around her neck. She was discovered in that condition after Pooja returned home. The child was rushed to S.S.K.M. Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.
Investigators said the position of the body and the nature of the marks found during the preliminary examination left several questions unanswered. “Initial indications suggest suicide, but homicide has not been ruled out,” a senior police official said. “We are awaiting the detailed post-mortem and forensic reports before drawing any conclusions.”
The autopsy, conducted at the S.S.K.M. mortuary, has not yet provided a clear determination of the cause of death. Officers from the local police station have sealed the family’s residence for forensic examination, and a team from the homicide department has been tasked with further investigation.
Neighbours, meanwhile, told reporters that the child had endured prolonged mistreatment. Several residents alleged the couple frequently scolded and physically assaulted her. “The girl would often be thrown out of the house late at night, sometimes as late as 2.00 am,” said one local resident. “She looked frightened and withdrawn in recent weeks.”
The child’s grandmother also levelled serious accusations, claiming that the girl was beaten with belts and that her head was sometimes banged against the wall. “She would often cry and say she didn’t want to live in that house anymore,” the grandmother alleged. Police said they were verifying these statements as part of their inquiry.
Speaking briefly to reporters before being taken away by the police, Bhola Singh said, “I have no child left. There is no meaning to my life anymore.” He did not respond to questions regarding the neighbours’ allegations of abuse.
The girl’s death has reignited public discussion in the area about the vulnerability of children in distressed family situations. Local residents said they had repeatedly heard raised voices from the house but had not intervened earlier. “We regret not stepping in sooner,” said another neighbour. “If what people are saying is true, this could have been prevented.”
Officials said while the crowd’s assault on the couple was being viewed as an act of spontaneous anger, it would still be treated as a law and order incident. “Whatever the circumstances, no one has the right to take the law into their own hands,” a police spokesperson said. “We have initiated proceedings to identify those involved in the assault.”
The case has also drawn attention because of the family’s connection to the R.G. Kar case, which remains politically and socially charged in the state. Police officials emphasised, however, that there is no indication of any link between that case and the present investigation.
The Child Welfare Committee has reportedly taken note of the incident and is expected to review whether any prior complaints or distress signals were missed by local authorities.
As of Tuesday evening, both Bhola and Pooja Singh were being questioned by investigators at Alipore police station. “We are examining all possible angles, including the history of domestic discord, the child’s emotional state, and the family’s recent behaviour,” the officer added.
For now, investigators say they are working to piece together what led to the child’s death, while appealing to the public to maintain calm and allow the legal process to proceed.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines