Locals attack parents after 11-year-old girl found dead in cupboard in Kolkata

Tension gripped Kolkata’s Bhowanipore neighbourhood on Tuesday after enraged residents assaulted a couple following the death of their 11-year-old daughter, whose body was found in a partially hanging position inside a cupboard at their home the previous day.

The deceased child, identified as Suranjana Singh, was a Class 5 student and the niece of Sanjay Roy, the principal convict in the 2024 R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case. Roy is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of a junior doctor on duty, a case that had drawn national outrage and led to large-scale protests across West Bengal.

According to police, Suranjana’s father Bhola Singh and stepmother Pooja Singh were confronted by angry locals on Tuesday morning when they allegedly attempted to leave their residence. The crowd accused the couple of regularly subjecting the child to physical and emotional abuse and assaulted them before police intervened.

Eyewitnesses said the stepmother was dragged by her hair and beaten, while the father was also attacked with slippers and shoes. “The neighbours were furious and refused to let them escape,” a senior officer of Kolkata Police said. “Our personnel had to step in to rescue the two and bring them safely to the Alipore police station.”

Police said Bhola Singh had earlier been married to Babita, the elder sister of Sanjay Roy. Suranjana was their only child. Following Babita’s death by suicide a few years ago, Bhola married her younger sister, Pooja.

On Monday, Suranjana was reportedly found partially hanging from a hanger inside a wardrobe, with a piece of clothing tied around her neck. She was discovered in that condition after Pooja returned home. The child was rushed to S.S.K.M. Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.