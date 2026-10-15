Conversion to Islam alone does not entitle person to Backward Class quota benefits: SC

The Supreme Court rules that conversion to Islam alone does not entitle a person to reservation benefits under a notified Muslim Backward Class.

The court upholds the Madras High Court's decision quashing a Tamil Nadu government order on community certificates.

It says post-conversion eligibility must be established under the applicable constitutional and legal requirements.

The Supreme Court on Thursday held that a person converting to Islam cannot, solely on the basis of conversion, claim membership of a notified Muslim Backward Class community or seek reservation benefits under that category.

A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Shree Chandrashekhar dismissed the Tamil Nadu government's appeal against a Madras High Court order that quashed a government order issued on 9 March 2024 concerning the issuance of Backward Class (Muslim) community certificates.

The top court said a person's former caste or community status could not automatically be transferred to a notified Muslim Backward Class category following conversion. Nor could a private religious body conclusively determine a person's statutory eligibility for such benefits.

The bench said the government order created a route through which a person could move from a pre-conversion backward social order into a notified Muslim Backward Class without establishing the necessary social and legal connection.

It held that social backwardness associated with a person's earlier status could not, by itself, establish membership of a different notified Backward Class community after conversion to Islam or another non-Hindu religion.

The court also referred to paragraph 3 of the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950, under which a person professing a religion other than Hinduism, Sikhism or Buddhism cannot be deemed to be a member of a Scheduled Caste.

It said the entitlement to affirmative action under Article 16(4) of the Constitution could not automatically continue where the benefit was specifically linked to membership of a particular Hindu social order.