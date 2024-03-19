Country fervently demanding a change: Mallikarjun Kharge at CWC meet

Asserting that the country is seeking a change, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday, 19 March, said the 'guarantees' touted by the present government would meet the same fate as the 'India Shining' slogan of 2004.

Addressing the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's top decision-making body, to discuss and approve the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, he urged all party leaders and workers to take every issue raised in the party manifesto to every village and town and to every household across the country.

"The country is fervently demanding a change. The guarantees currently being touted by the present government would have the same fate as that of the 'India Shining' slogan of 2004," he said in his address at the CWC meet.

"All of us have a responsibility to ensure that our manifesto gets the widest publicity in different states and our commitments are taken to every household across the country and people at large," he added.

The BJP government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee had given the 'India Shining' slogan during the 2004 Lok Sabha election. The party had lost the poll.

Kharge also said that Congress workers in villages, towns will have to rise to take the party manifesto to every household.