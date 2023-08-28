Couples who self-register marriages may refrain from public declaration: SC

The Supreme Court overruled a Madras High Court judgment which held that the marriages performed in the offices of the advocates are not valid as per the Hindu Marriage Act 1955.

A bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Aravind Kumar stated that the case in front of the Supreme Court was one based on the self-marriage system as per Section 7A of the Hindu Marriage Act. This was included in the Hindu Marriage Act by a Madras Amendment of 1967.

The apex court observed that the couples intending to marry may refrain from making a public declaration due to varied reasons, such as opposition or fear for their lives and safety. In such cases, enforcing a public declaration could put lives at risk and could result in forced separation.