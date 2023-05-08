SC ruling on mutual-consent divorce won't help all seeking to dissolve a marriage

This ruling just means that the law does not impose any fetters on the powers of the Supreme Court. “This is a fair judgement on the powers of the Supreme Court," said Rahman, "but it falls short because it does not lay down a general ground for irretrievable breakdown of marriage, which the trial courts could have followed in the interim. The SC recognises there is a vacuum. So then, if it has recognised that there is a problem, a solution should be offered. This is a missed opportunity, though that question was not before the court.”

This case will not really help people applying for divorce very much, Rahman felt, as they still have to go by what is laid done in the V. Bhagat vs D. Bhagat case, where parties have to prove cruelty to be granted a divorce. 'Irretrievable differences' can be a form of cruelty and it has already been extended to this sense in the Bhagat case. The court had elaborated in this case that cruelty, mental or physical, may be both intentional and unintentional. It had also noted that cruelty is subjective; it is person-, background- and circumstance-specific.

“Matrimonial obligations and responsibilities vary in degrees. They differ in each household and to each person, and the cruelty alleged depends upon the nature of life the parties are accustomed to, or their social and economic conditions. They may also depend upon the culture and human values to which the spouses assign significance,” stated the judgement in the Bhagat vs Bhagat case.