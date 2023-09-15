Court adjourns Naidu's bail petitions to Sep 19 in Skill Development Corporation case

He said the CID team of lawyers have opposed both the bail petitions on the grounds of maintainability and made submissions on the merits of the matter.

Considering that Naidu's legal team not filing a counter affidavit to CID custody seeking petition and also the High Court being seized of these matters, Vivekananda said they have requested the lower Court to take it up on September 19 so that the directions given by the High Court may have a binding effect on this Court.

According to the special public prosecutor, the bail petitions filed by Naidu are not maintainable in law or going by facts, as both the interim bail application and main bail application were filed under the same sections and no conditions were specified, distinguishing the bail applications.

He noted that the Anti-Corruption Bureau court has also observed the same issues..

Likewise, Vivekananda stressed that an interim bail is not maintainable as Naidu is already in remand.