Court not an institution to sermonise society on morality, ethics: SC

"Moreover, the recommendation of the State Level Committee conveyed by the Additional Director General of Police/Inspector General of Prisons also notes her undisputed reflective conduct as also the long period of incarceration already undergone," it said.



The top court said there is no valid reason or justifiable ground for the State not accepting the recommendation of the State Level Committee for premature release of the woman.



"We are not oblivious to the crime but we are equally not oblivious to the fact that the appellant (mother) has already suffered at the cruel hands of fate. The reason thereof is an arena this Court would avoid entering.



"The appellant is held entitled to the benefit of premature release as per G.O issued by the Home (Prison-IV) Department, under the signature of Additional Chief Secretary to Government. Accordingly, the appellant is directed to be released forthwith, if not required in any other case," the bench said.