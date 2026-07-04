Delhi court rejects Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam bail pleas in 2020 riots case

A Delhi court on Saturday rejected the bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the larger conspiracy case linked to the 2020 North East Delhi riots, holding that it could not entertain their applications in view of the Supreme Court’s earlier order refusing them bail.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai of the Karkardooma Courts dismissed the pleas, observing that the legal issue surrounding bail in delayed UAPA trials had already been referred to a larger bench by the Supreme Court and remained unresolved.

The court said it was bound by the Supreme Court’s 5 January order denying bail to Khalid and Imam, which had made it clear that they could renew their request only after the examination of protected witnesses or on the expiry of one year from that order, whichever came earlier.

“Following the said order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, this court cannot entertain the applications and grant bail to the applicants. In fact, the applications are not maintainable and are hereby dismissed,” the judge said.

Live Law reported that the court also noted that the Supreme Court’s ruling in the cases of Gulfisha Fatima and Syed Iftikhar Andrabi had since been referred to a larger bench, and until that issue was settled, it could not independently consider the pleas of Khalid and Imam on any other ground.