Delhi HC grants bail to Kashmiri activist in UAPA case, cites prolonged incarceration

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez in a 2021 terror case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), observing that the trial was unlikely to conclude anytime soon and reiterating that “bail is the rule” while denial is an exception.

A division bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja took note of Parvez’s prolonged incarceration of nearly five years and his physical disability while granting relief.

Parvez, however, will continue to remain in custody as he is also an accused in a separate 2020 NIA case under the UAPA. His bail plea in that matter is pending before the trial court.

The High Court observed that the allegations against Parvez must be weighed against the length of time he has already spent behind bars and the slow pace of proceedings.

“The allegations must be tested against the long period of incarceration of the appellant and the fact that there is no likelihood of the trial ending soon,” the court said, adding that the right to personal liberty may outweigh the restrictions imposed under Section 43D(5) of the UAPA in such circumstances.