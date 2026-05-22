SC grants interim bail to 2 Delhi riots accused, justifies denial to Khalid, Imam

The Supreme Court on Friday, 22 May granted six months’ interim bail to Delhi riots accused Abdul Khalid Saifi and Tasleem Ahmad, while defending its earlier refusal of bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam and referring a broader legal question on bail under the UAPA [Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act] to a larger bench.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and P.V. Varale allowed interim bail to Saifi and Ahmad subject to conditions, including a bar on speaking to the media or posting on social media about the case.

The bench also said the legal question of whether prolonged incarceration and delay in trial can outweigh the stringent bail restrictions under the UAPA requires an authoritative ruling by a larger bench.

The matter arose against the backdrop of criticism earlier this week by another Supreme Court bench of the 5 January judgment by Justice Kumar-led bench denying bail to Khalid and Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots “larger conspiracy” case.

Clarifying its earlier ruling, the bench said bail had not been denied to Khalid and Imam because Article 21 rights were treated as secondary to statutory restrictions, but after an accused-specific assessment of their alleged role and the material on record.

The judges noted a “perceived conflict” between different Supreme Court benches over the interpretation of the three-judge ruling in the K.A. Najeeb case, which held that constitutional courts retain the power to grant bail in UAPA cases where prolonged incarceration violates fundamental rights despite statutory curbs.