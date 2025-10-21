Court upholds magistrate's order to frame charges against Delhi BJP MP

A Delhi sessions court has dismissed a plea filed by BJP MP Yogender Chandolia, challenging a magisterial court’s decision to frame charges against him in connection with a five-year-old case involving the alleged assault of a traffic constable on duty.

Chandolia, who represents the Karol Bagh constituency, had approached the sessions court after a magistrate in May this year ordered the framing of charges under several provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty), Section 356 (assault or criminal force in an attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person), Section 341 (wrongful restraint) and Section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

The case stems from an incident reported on 8 October 2020 in central Delhi’s Prasad Nagar area, where Chandolia allegedly assaulted a traffic constable who had been operating a crane as part of his official duties. The constable filed a complaint at the local police station the same day, alleging that the MP had obstructed him from carrying out his task and subsequently used force against him.

In his revision plea before the sessions court, Chandolia contended that the charges were neither legally sustainable nor supported by evidence, and that the magistrate’s order suffered from procedural irregularities.

However, in its 18 October order, the sessions court rejected his arguments, observing that the material on record, including witness statements and video evidence, provided sufficient ground to proceed with the trial.

“In the present case, when the complainant (constable) specifically stated that the accused pulled him down from the crane after obstructing his way, it clearly prima facie indicates that criminal force was used with the intent to cause fear or annoyance to the complainant,” the court said.