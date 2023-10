Cow vigilante Monu Manesar remanded to judicial custody in attempted murder case

A Pataudi court Wednesday, 11 October sent alleged cow vigilante and Bajrang Dal activist Monu Manesar to 14-day judicial custody in an attempt to murder case.

He was produced in the court after the completion of his four-day police remand on Wednesday.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Tarannum Khan sent Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar in judicial custody in Bhondsi jail.

"Monu Manesar was produced in the court today and sent to judicial custody while further probe is underway," Pataudi Assistant Commissioner of Police Harinder Singh said.

Police said Monu Manesar will now appear in court on 25 October through video-conferencing due to security reasons.

Earlier on 7 October, the Gurugram Police was granted his four-day production warrant. He was taken to Kanpur to recover the weapon used in the attempted murder case which was registered at Pataudi police station against him on 7 February this year.

In an application submitted before the court, the police said that during the remand they recovered a white Scorpio, a rifle and four cartridges at his instance.