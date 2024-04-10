CPI(M) has links to 80 'undisclosed' bank accounts in Thrissur: ED informs EC

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has written to the Election Commission claiming that a money laundering investigation has found that the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala has about 80 "undisclosed" bank accounts and about 100 unreported immovable assets in the Thrissur district of the state, official sources said on Wednesday, 10 April.

The federal probe agency said it came across these assets while investigating affairs of the Thrissur-based Karuvannur Service cooperative bank in which it had questioned Kerala CPI(M) MLA and former cabinet minister A C Moideen.

Official sources told PTI that the agency has informed the Election Commission (EC) that the party has links with about 80 "undisclosed" bank accounts that have about Rs 25 crore worth of deposits. The deposits found in these bank accounts were majorly remitted in cash, the ED has claimed.

It has also informed the poll panel that the party has about 100 "undisclosed" immovable assets in the form of office buildings in the Thrissur district.

These bank funds and offices are being used by the CPI(M) for undertaking political activities, the agency has alleged in its report to the EC.