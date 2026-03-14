CPI(M) opposes Transgender Persons Amendment Bill, seeks menstrual leave for working women

The CPI(M) (Communist Party of India–Marxist) on Saturday opposed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, alleging that the proposed changes undermine the principle of self-determination of gender identity and violate constitutional rights.

In a statement, the party demanded that the bill be withdrawn, saying legislation affecting the rights of specific communities should not be introduced without prior consultation with stakeholders.

According to the CPI(M), the proposed amendments remove recognition of self-perceived gender identities and instead require certification from a medical board headed by a chief medical officer. The bill also empowers the district magistrate to examine such certificates before issuing identity documents.

“These provisions directly violate the fundamental rights to privacy, dignity and personal autonomy guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution,” the party said, adding that the amendments would subject transgender persons to “invasive bureaucratic and medical oversight”.

Concerns over gender identity definition

The CPI(M) Politburo said the amendments negate the principle of gender self-identification recognised by the Supreme Court in the NALSA (National Legal Services Authority) v. Union of India judgment of 2014.

The party also claimed that the definition of transgender persons has been “drastically narrowed” in the proposed bill.