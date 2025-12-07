CPI(M) seeks probe into IndiGo fiasco, alleges 'collusion' with DGCA to stall safety norms

CPI(M) General Secretary M.A. Baby on Sunday demanded an investigation into the large-scale disruptions in IndiGo’s operations and alleged a “possible collusion” between airline companies and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to delay the implementation of revised safety norms.

In a post on X, Baby termed the crisis a “criminal action” by the airline and criticised what he called the Union government’s “belated and meek” response.

“It is clear from the chain of events that there was criminal action on the part of IndiGo Airlines and possible collusion of airline companies with the DGCA to stall the implementation of the revised safety norms and profiteer from the engineered chaos,” he wrote.

He said the situation demanded immediate intervention, adding that aggrieved passengers must receive full refunds and adequate compensation.

Baby linked the broader turmoil in civil aviation to the privatisation of Air India and what he described as the emergence of a private-sector duopoly allegedly favoured by the Union government.

He said the interests of passengers and workers had been compromised “to pave the way for rampant profiteering, with regulatory bodies turning a blind eye”. He called for a Joint Parliamentary Committee or a Judicial Commission to investigate the matter comprehensively.