CPI(M) seeks probe into IndiGo fiasco, alleges 'collusion' with DGCA to stall safety norms
M.A. Baby calls cancellations a “criminal action”, demands JPC or judicial probe; Centre says refunds worth Rs 610 crore issued as operations stabilise
CPI(M) General Secretary M.A. Baby on Sunday demanded an investigation into the large-scale disruptions in IndiGo’s operations and alleged a “possible collusion” between airline companies and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to delay the implementation of revised safety norms.
In a post on X, Baby termed the crisis a “criminal action” by the airline and criticised what he called the Union government’s “belated and meek” response.
“It is clear from the chain of events that there was criminal action on the part of IndiGo Airlines and possible collusion of airline companies with the DGCA to stall the implementation of the revised safety norms and profiteer from the engineered chaos,” he wrote.
He said the situation demanded immediate intervention, adding that aggrieved passengers must receive full refunds and adequate compensation.
Baby linked the broader turmoil in civil aviation to the privatisation of Air India and what he described as the emergence of a private-sector duopoly allegedly favoured by the Union government.
He said the interests of passengers and workers had been compromised “to pave the way for rampant profiteering, with regulatory bodies turning a blind eye”. He called for a Joint Parliamentary Committee or a Judicial Commission to investigate the matter comprehensively.
The CPI(M)’s demand follows a similar appeal by party MP John Brittas, who had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a JPC or Judicial Commission into the unprecedented nationwide disruption of air services and the sharp rise in airfares.
IndiGo had cancelled more than 1,000 flights on Friday, triggering widespread chaos and leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports across the country. The cancellations continued through the weekend, though the airline said its operations were gradually stabilising. On Sunday, IndiGo operated 1,650 of its scheduled 2,300 domestic and international flights, while 650 remained cancelled.
According to the government, refunds amounting to Rs 610 crore have so far been issued to passengers affected by cancellations or severe delays. Officials also said that around 3,000 pieces of baggage separated from travellers had been delivered across the country by Saturday. The Centre had directed IndiGo to complete all ticket refunds for cancelled flights by Sunday evening and ensure that all misplaced baggage was returned within two days.
The disruptions, among the largest the domestic aviation sector has seen, have drawn criticism from opposition parties and prompted scrutiny of regulatory oversight. The government has said it is monitoring the situation closely as airlines work to restore normal schedules.
