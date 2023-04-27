Crackdown on Amritpal was carried out to gain political mileage, alleges SGPC

When he was asked about the current situation in Punjab, Sialka said, "The situation is good there. The bypolls are coming up in Punjab, and these things were done by the government to get political mileage. Nothing else."



This is the second time the SGPC team has brought here the relatives of Waris Punjab De outfit members who were lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail.



Sialka mentioned that they would meet the inmates and return to Punjab on Friday evening.



Meanwhile, the SGPC is also preparing to challenge the arrests of Amritpal Singh and his associates under the National Security Act (NSA) in the High Court.



"Currently, their case is with the board. Let us see what happens there, and then we shall challenge the order in the High Court," Sialka added.