Crimes against women saw a 12.3% spike in 2022: National Crime Records Bureau

Delhi has registered a 4 per cent increase in crimes against women in 2022, versus 2021 figures, according to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The data also showed a spike of 12.3 per cent across the 19 metro cities in 2022, versus the preceding year.

The report, titled 'Crime in India 2022', is based on data collected from 36 states and Union territories as well as the central agencies. It was released on Friday, 2 December, and made public on Sunday, 3 December.

Crimes against women, children, senior citizens, Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) rose by 4 per cent, 8.7 per cent, 9.3 per cent, 13.1 per cent and 14.3 per cent respectively in 2022, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) annual report.

Of these, crimes against senior citizens numbered 28,545 cases compared to 26,110 cases in 2021. A bulk of these cases (7,805, or 27.3 per cent) involved injury, followed by theft (3,944, or 13.8 per cent), and forgery, cheating and fraud (3,201 or 11.2 per cent).

In terms of types rather than targets, economic offences increased by 11.1 per cent, corruption by 10.5 per cent and cyber crimes by 24.4 per cent in 2022.