CRPF commandos, stringent checks for Delhi CM Gupta day after 'attack'

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been tasked with providing the inner security cover for Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, a day after she was assaulted during a public hearing. Additional measures, including installation of a watch tower at her residence and stricter checks at public events, are being rolled out to tighten her protection.

On Thursday, the Union government granted Gupta ‘Z’ category VIP security, and CRPF personnel formally took charge of her safety. The 51-year-old was earlier protected by Delhi Police.

Sources said a team of 22–25 armed CRPF commandos will be assigned to her around the clock. The upgraded cover was sanctioned following a threat perception report prepared by Central intelligence agencies.

According to officials, the CRPF will regulate access to her residence, instal advanced security equipment, and provide proximate protection through both male and female personal security officers (PSOs) when the chief minister attends public programmes.

A high-level meeting was held to review her security arrangements, attended by senior officers from the CRPF, Delhi Police, and the state government. "Visitors will be frisked thoroughly before allowing them entry into the programmes. Verification of those attending will also be done,” an officer said.

It was further decided that a watch tower will be set up at the entrance of her Raj Niwas Marg residence to provide security personnel a 360-degree view of the premises. Paramilitary personnel have also been deployed outside the residence.