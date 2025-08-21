CRPF commandos, stringent checks for Delhi CM Gupta day after 'attack'
Additional security measures include installation of watch tower at her residence and stricter checks at public events
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been tasked with providing the inner security cover for Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, a day after she was assaulted during a public hearing. Additional measures, including installation of a watch tower at her residence and stricter checks at public events, are being rolled out to tighten her protection.
On Thursday, the Union government granted Gupta ‘Z’ category VIP security, and CRPF personnel formally took charge of her safety. The 51-year-old was earlier protected by Delhi Police.
Sources said a team of 22–25 armed CRPF commandos will be assigned to her around the clock. The upgraded cover was sanctioned following a threat perception report prepared by Central intelligence agencies.
According to officials, the CRPF will regulate access to her residence, instal advanced security equipment, and provide proximate protection through both male and female personal security officers (PSOs) when the chief minister attends public programmes.
A high-level meeting was held to review her security arrangements, attended by senior officers from the CRPF, Delhi Police, and the state government. "Visitors will be frisked thoroughly before allowing them entry into the programmes. Verification of those attending will also be done,” an officer said.
It was further decided that a watch tower will be set up at the entrance of her Raj Niwas Marg residence to provide security personnel a 360-degree view of the premises. Paramilitary personnel have also been deployed outside the residence.
Officials stressed that the measures were intended to prevent any repeat of Wednesday’s incident. Police sources said new protocols would be enforced during the chief minister’s public hearings: "Complainants will not be allowed to directly approach the chief minister during 'Jan Sunwai' sessions. Every complaint will first undergo verification before being placed before the chief minister. A designated perimeter will also be created to ensure that visitors cannot come close to her."
The revised protocols will apply to all future public hearings held at the chief minister’s office, police confirmed.
During Wednesday’s ‘Jan Sunwai’ event, Gupta was attacked at her camp office. Her office later described the incident as a "well-planned conspiracy to kill her". The alleged assailant, Rajeshbhai Khimji, was subdued and arrested on the spot. He has been charged with attempt to murder and is in five-day Delhi Police custody.
While the police investigation continues, a viral video of the attack has triggered debate on social media. The footage, which shows the sequence of events leading up to the assault, has led some commentators to question whether the incident may have been staged. Critics argue that the video raises doubts about security lapses and the manner in which the accused reached the chief minister. Supporters of Gupta, however, maintain that the threat was genuine and warranted immediate security upgrades.
Authorities have not commented on the authenticity of the video or the speculation around it. Police have reiterated that the matter is under active investigation and that all angles, including conspiracy, will be examined.
With PTI inputs