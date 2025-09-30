Curfew in Leh eased for four hours amid ongoing tensions after violent clashes
The curfew was first imposed on the evening of 24 September following widespread protests and clashes between demonstrators and security forces
Authorities in Ladakh announced a four-hour relaxation of the week-long curfew in Leh town on Tuesday, allowing shops to open between 10 am and 2 pm as the region cautiously returns to normalcy after violent clashes last week.
The curfew was first imposed on the evening of 24 September following widespread protests and clashes between demonstrators and security forces over demands for Ladakh’s statehood and the extension of the Sixth Schedule.
Four people, including a retired Army officer, were killed in the unrest. Restrictions were briefly eased for two hours on Monday evening after the completion of the victims’ last rites.
Additional District Magistrate Ghulam Mohammed directed grocery stores, vegetable vendors, hardware shops and other essential services to operate during the relaxation period. A police official said further easing of the restrictions will depend on the ground situation as the day progresses.
Despite the temporary reprieve, prohibitory orders remain in force across Leh and other key parts of the Union Territory, including Kargil. Mobile internet services also continue to be suspended as a precautionary measure. Security forces remain deployed in strength to prevent further violence.
Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta has been holding daily security review meetings and appealed to residents to maintain unity and calm, calling peace “the cornerstone of development.”
He praised locals for their restraint and promised that legitimate concerns would be addressed through dialogue and democratic means. Gupta also directed officials to strengthen intelligence gathering, engage regularly with communities, and expedite grievance redressal to build trust between the administration and citizens.
The unrest began during a shutdown called by a constituent of the Leh Apex Body to push for talks with the Centre over Ladakh’s political status. Over 60 people, including two councillors, were detained, among them climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was booked under the National Security Act on 26 September and transferred to Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan.
Meanwhile, the Ladakh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded a thorough investigation into the incident to ensure accountability and justice. In a statement, the party also sought the immediate release of those charged with minor offences and urged residents to avoid violence and misinformation.
“Ladakh is known for the resilience of its people,” the party said, calling for collective efforts to restore peace and foster reconciliation across the region.
