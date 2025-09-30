Curfew in Leh eased for four hours amid ongoing tensions after violent clashes

Authorities in Ladakh announced a four-hour relaxation of the week-long curfew in Leh town on Tuesday, allowing shops to open between 10 am and 2 pm as the region cautiously returns to normalcy after violent clashes last week.

The curfew was first imposed on the evening of 24 September following widespread protests and clashes between demonstrators and security forces over demands for Ladakh’s statehood and the extension of the Sixth Schedule.

Four people, including a retired Army officer, were killed in the unrest. Restrictions were briefly eased for two hours on Monday evening after the completion of the victims’ last rites.

Additional District Magistrate Ghulam Mohammed directed grocery stores, vegetable vendors, hardware shops and other essential services to operate during the relaxation period. A police official said further easing of the restrictions will depend on the ground situation as the day progresses.

Despite the temporary reprieve, prohibitory orders remain in force across Leh and other key parts of the Union Territory, including Kargil. Mobile internet services also continue to be suspended as a precautionary measure. Security forces remain deployed in strength to prevent further violence.

Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta has been holding daily security review meetings and appealed to residents to maintain unity and calm, calling peace “the cornerstone of development.”