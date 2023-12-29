Cyber crime pushed overall crime rate in Telangana by 9 per cent in 2023: DGP

The overall crime rate in Telangana has increased by nearly 9 per cent in 2023 compared to the previous year, mainly because of a 17.6 per cent jump in cyber crime, director-general of police Ravi Gupta said on Friday.

Addressing an annual press conference, the DG said 2023 has been an incident-free year compared to the previous one, though it was quite hectic for the police owing to the legislative assembly polls held recently.

A total of 2.13 lakh cases were registered by the police during the current year — up by 8.97 per cent compared to last year, while 16,339 cyber crime cases were booked in 2023 as against 13,895 last year, which is an increase of 17.59 per cent, a press release said.

During this year, the value of total property lost was Rs 151.78 crore, of which goods worth Rs 80.81 crore (53.82 per cent) were recovered, as compared to 50 per cent last year, the release said.