Cyclone Arnab nears Andhra coast; 89,000 people being evacuated
Schools shut and fishing suspended in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha as authorities prepare for Wednesday’s landfall
Cyclone Arnab is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh–Yanam coast on Wednesday, bringing winds gusting to 140 kmph
Around 89,000 people are being evacuated from vulnerable coastal areas, with 101 relief camps readied
Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have stepped up precautions, while Uttar Pradesh faces rain and strong winds later this week
Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have closed schools, suspended sea fishing and placed rescue teams on standby as Cyclone Arnab approaches the eastern coast, with around 89,000 people being evacuated from vulnerable coastal settlements ahead of its expected landfall on Wednesday, 28 October.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the cyclone will cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam, by Wednesday forenoon. It is expected to make landfall as a very severe cyclonic storm, packing maximum sustained winds of 115–125 kmph and gusts reaching 140 kmph.
Arnab intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm at around 11.30 pm on Monday, according to the IMD update cited by state authorities. At 2.30 am on Tuesday, it was centred over the west-central Bay of Bengal, approximately 300 km south-east of Visakhapatnam and 360 km east-south-east of Kakinada. Srikakulam district received widespread rain overnight as the storm strengthened.
Authorities in both coastal states have stepped up preparations to prevent fatalities and limit damage to infrastructure. In Andhra Pradesh, chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu ordered heightened preparedness across departments amid forecasts of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.
The state government expects heavy rain across 13 districts on 28 and 29 October, with damaging winds also threatening several districts. Roads and buildings minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy directed officials to safeguard roads and maintain access for emergency services.
Evacuations are under way across six vulnerable coastal belts, with 101 relief camps prepared to accommodate around 89,000 people. The Revenue Department is arranging food and safe drinking water at the shelters.
All 130 residents of Hope Island, off the Kakinada coast, were moved to Kakinada city on Monday. Authorities have also alerted fishing communities in Kakinada Rural, Uppada Kothapalli and Thondangi, advising people living close to the shoreline to move to relief camps ahead of heavy rain and strong winds.
The cyclone’s influence is expected to extend inland, with unseasonal rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds forecast across parts of Uttar Pradesh between 28 and 31 October.
A yellow alert has been issued for Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Ghazipur and Ballia on 28 October, when winds could reach 30–40 kmph. An orange alert follows on 29 October amid the possibility of heavy rainfall and strong winds across several districts.
Rain is also forecast in Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Rae Bareli, Amethi and Sultanpur. On 30 October, heavy rain and strong winds could affect Bareilly, Pilibhit and Shahjahanpur, alongside parts of Purvanchal, Awadh and the Terai region. Daytime temperatures could fall by 5–8 degrees Celsius.
The Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner’s Office issued precautionary instructions for residents and farmers on Monday night, asking people to follow weather warnings and local administrative directions. Officials have also been told to strengthen relief and rescue preparations.
Tamil Nadu, meanwhile, is expected to see rainfall ease over most areas from Tuesday, bringing a brief respite from the active north-east monsoon. Largely dry conditions are forecast until 1 November, although isolated moderate showers may continue over southern districts and the Western Ghats.
The state has received 21.5 cm of rainfall so far this month, 58 per cent above the corresponding average. Its average rainfall for the full north-east monsoon season is around 44 cm.
With agency inputs