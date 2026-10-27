Cyclone Arnab nears Andhra coast; 89,000 people being evacuated

Cyclone Arnab is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh–Yanam coast on Wednesday, bringing winds gusting to 140 kmph

Around 89,000 people are being evacuated from vulnerable coastal areas, with 101 relief camps readied

Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have stepped up precautions, while Uttar Pradesh faces rain and strong winds later this week

Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have closed schools, suspended sea fishing and placed rescue teams on standby as Cyclone Arnab approaches the eastern coast, with around 89,000 people being evacuated from vulnerable coastal settlements ahead of its expected landfall on Wednesday, 28 October.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the cyclone will cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam, by Wednesday forenoon. It is expected to make landfall as a very severe cyclonic storm, packing maximum sustained winds of 115–125 kmph and gusts reaching 140 kmph.

Arnab intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm at around 11.30 pm on Monday, according to the IMD update cited by state authorities. At 2.30 am on Tuesday, it was centred over the west-central Bay of Bengal, approximately 300 km south-east of Visakhapatnam and 360 km east-south-east of Kakinada. Srikakulam district received widespread rain overnight as the storm strengthened.

Authorities in both coastal states have stepped up preparations to prevent fatalities and limit damage to infrastructure. In Andhra Pradesh, chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu ordered heightened preparedness across departments amid forecasts of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

The state government expects heavy rain across 13 districts on 28 and 29 October, with damaging winds also threatening several districts. Roads and buildings minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy directed officials to safeguard roads and maintain access for emergency services.

Evacuations are under way across six vulnerable coastal belts, with 101 relief camps prepared to accommodate around 89,000 people. The Revenue Department is arranging food and safe drinking water at the shelters.