Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat power companies suffer Rs 1,013 cr loss

A total of 12 substations with capacities of 400 kVA, 220 kVA, and 132 kVA that had suffered disruption in power supply have now been reinstated in all the substations. However, in 66 substations with capacities of 243 kVA and 76 transmission towers remain damaged.



To expedite the restoration process, teams comprising over 1,089 personnel from PGVCL, GUVNL, MGVCL, DGVCL and UGVCL have been deployed in the affected districts.



The restoration of power supply has already been completed in eight districts, covering a total of 3,495 towns and 4,917 villages.



However, due to heavy waterlogging and difficulty in reaching certain areas, power restoration in the remaining 28 villages is still pending.