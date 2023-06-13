Cyclone 'Biparjoy' to impact 12 Rajasthan districts

According to the weather department, this cyclone will hit Gujarat and Pakistan on Wednesday evening or in the morning of June 15. After hitting the coast, this cyclone will convert into a deep depression over parts of Gujarat and a low-pressure area over southwest parts of Rajasthan. Due to its effect, there will be heavy rain in these areas for a day or two. There is very less possibility of damage due to this cyclone in Rajasthan.



According to experts, the wind speed of this cyclone will also reduce by the time it reaches Rajasthan, but due to the high moisture level, heavy rain (from 60 to 100 mm) may occur at many places for two days.



Radheshyam Sharma, director of the Meteorological Center, Jaipur, said that on June 15, due to the effect of this system, the activities of thunderstorms and rain will start only after noon.