Cyclone Michaung: 8 dead, roads & subways inundated in TN

At least eight people have died in Tamil Nadu due to the severe cyclonic storm Michaung, which has also led to inundation of arterial roads roads and subways in Chennai and other major cities of the state, authorities said on Tuesday, 5 December.

The authorities said that families have been evacuated from the affected areas, while pregnant women, children and elderly people were rescued from the danger zones.

On Tuesday morning, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin conducted an inspection of the cyclone-hit regions, monitored the rescue operations and facilities extended to the affected people.

He said that the impact, in terms of loss of life, has been reduced to a great extent due to precautionary measures, systematic improvements, and comprehensive structural preparations.

He also visited a relief camp set up in Kannappar Thidal, Chennai.