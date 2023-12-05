Chennai: Cyclone Michaung wreaks havoc, triggers public holiday

India's southeastern coastline has been lashed by strong wind and heavy rain with two states on Monday, 4 December placed on high alert.

The warning comes ahead of Cyclone Michaung which is churning its way towards the region, packing winds of 90-100 kilometers per hour (56-62 miles per hour).

India's Meteorological Department (IMD) said the weather system was still situated in the western part of the Bay of Bengal and was likely to make landfall along the coast of Andhra Pradesh around noon on Tuesday, 5 December.