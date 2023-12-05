Severe cyclone Michaung set to hit Andhra coast

Andhra Pradesh administration is on high alert as a severe cyclonic storm 'Michaung' is set to cross the coast near Bapatla on Tuesday afternoon, 5 December.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the cyclone lay centered about 25 km north-northeast of Nellore, 20 km east of Kavali, 110 km south-southwest of Bapatla and 170 km south-southwest of Machilipatnam at 5.30 a.m. Tuesday.

As the system is nearly moving northwards close to the coast, some part of the wall cloud region lies over the land. The system is likely to move nearly northwards parallel and close to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla, it said.

The MeT office has forecast strong winds with a speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph in the region.

Officials said the sea is rough and the coast may see tidal waves of up to 1 to 1.5 meters. Fishermen have already been warned against venturing into the sea.

Several parts of Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra have been experiencing heavy rain since Monday. A couple of places, including in Tirupati district, recorded rainfall of 39 cm during the last 24 hours.

Incessant rain was lashing Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, Bhimavaram, Eluru, Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Guntur, Ongole, Nellore and Tirupati.