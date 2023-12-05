Cyclone Michaung crosses Andhra coast, triggers heavy rains

The severe cyclonic storm Michaung in the Bay of Bengal started making landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast near Bapatla on Tuesday, 5 December triggering heavy rains accompanied by gales.

The sea was rough, with tidal waves lashing the coast. Met officials said the severe cyclone slightly weakened at the time of landfall. It is expected to completely cross the coast in one hour.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the cyclone will weaken into depression by Tuesday evening,5 December.

Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds with speeds of 100-110 kmph were lashing the coast. Trees and electric poles uprooted at some places while standing crops were damaged.

Authorities in Bapatla district have shifted people from low-lying areas near the coast to relief camps Heavy rains have been lashing Rayalaseema and south coastal Andhra since Monday, 4 December.

Heavy rains in Tirupati, Annamayya, Kadapa, Guntur, Nellore, Bapatla, Prakasam, Krishna and NTR districts inundated low-lying areas and damaged crops.

Several parts of Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra have been experiencing heavy rains since Monday, 6 December. Many areas in Tirupati and Nellore districts recorded over 25 cm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

A couple of places in Tirupati and Nellore district recorded rainfall of 39 cm during the last 24 hours.