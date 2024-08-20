Dalit youth killed in Rae Bareli; Rahul Gandhi tells family "Will ensure justice"
Without naming names, the Congress leader made a point of the state's BJP govt's failure to ensure justice, with the police arresting only the small fry, he alleged
On Tuesday, 20 August, Rahul Gandhi — MP (member of Parliament) from Rae Bareli and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha — visited the family of Arjun Pasi, a 22-year-old Dalit youth who was brutally shot dead in Salon, Uttar Pradesh.
As he assured the grieving family of his unwavering commitment to seek justice for Arjun Pasi, Gandhi condemned the lack of decisive action by the local administration and the UP police as well.
Vowing to pursue the case until the perpetrators are held accountable, he emphasised the urgent need for equal justice and dignity for all communities in Uttar Pradesh, underlining the Congress' resolve to fight against systemic discrimination and violence.
Gandhi also told the press that people in the area were angry because no action was being taken against the "mastermind" behind the killing. That mastermind, per local media, comes from an upper caste.
"All these people here are demanding justice, because a Dalit man has been killed. His entire family has been threatened, one person has been killed but no action is being taken here...," Gandhi told reporters at Bhuvalpur Sisni village.
Arjun Pasi, a 22-year-old Dalit man, was shot dead on 11 August following an alleged altercation with local residents in Salon, Uttar Pradesh. So far, six people have been arrested in connection with the case, according to the police.
Before Rahul Gandhi's visit, both the Samajwadi Party and the Azad Samaj Party had raised demands of justice for Arjun Pasi. Chandra Sekhar Azad, leader of the Azad Samaj Party, has called for a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to be provided to the Pasi family.
Also Read: The churn in the Dalit vote bank
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines