Dalit youth killed in Rae Bareli; Rahul Gandhi tells family "Will ensure justice"

On Tuesday, 20 August, Rahul Gandhi — MP (member of Parliament) from Rae Bareli and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha — visited the family of Arjun Pasi, a 22-year-old Dalit youth who was brutally shot dead in Salon, Uttar Pradesh.

As he assured the grieving family of his unwavering commitment to seek justice for Arjun Pasi, Gandhi condemned the lack of decisive action by the local administration and the UP police as well.

Vowing to pursue the case until the perpetrators are held accountable, he emphasised the urgent need for equal justice and dignity for all communities in Uttar Pradesh, underlining the Congress' resolve to fight against systemic discrimination and violence.