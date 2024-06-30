The churn in the Dalit vote bank

Images of Rahul Gandhi holding aloft a copy of the Constitution will continue to haunt BJP leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a long time. And might even explain Modi bowing before a gargantuan copy of the Constitution before addressing the first joint meeting of NDA MPs in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Gandhi was emphatic in reminding his audience that the Constitution, drafted by Dr Ambedkar would be in peril if Modi returned to power. The assertion by several BJP leaders on the necessity of winning a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha so as to facilitate changes in the Constitution and put an end to ‘reservation’ added to the unease on the ground.

Dalit disenchantment with the BJP is widely perceived to be a major reason for the party’s failure to secure a clear majority in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. The numbers bear this out.

If the BJP’s successful wooing of Other Backward Castes (OBCs) and the most downtrodden held the key to its rise to power in the 2014 and 2019 elections, in 2024 the party lost around 60 seats by frittering away a significant portion of this vote.

This particular electorate rejected the BJP to a marked extent in the Hindi belt. In the 131 reserved seats (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes), the BJP’s tally went down from the 77 seats it held in 2019 to 55 seats. Even in unreserved seats, the BJP’s vote percentage shrank substantially, especially among SC voters, followed by OBC voters and Muslims.