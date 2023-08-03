Data Protection Bill should be considered as regular bill: Tewari

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Thursday asked how the Digital Data Protection Bill can be classified as a financial bill, and said it should be considered as a regular bill.

The bill should again go to a Joint Parliamentary Committee, he said.

The bill aims to make entities like internet companies, mobile apps, and business houses more accountable and answerable about collection, storage and processing of the data of citizens as part of Right to Privacy.

"How Did the Digital Data Protection Bill get classified as a Financial Bill suddenly," he asked.

"It needs to be considered as a regular bill and go to a JPC again," Tewari stressed.