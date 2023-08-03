Govt to introduce data protection bill in LS today

The Centre will introduce the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The bill, which was cleared by the Union cabinet on July 5, aims to establish a comprehensive legal framework governing digital personal data protection in India.

It also provides for the processing of digital personal data in a manner that recognises both the right of individuals to protect their personal data and the need to process personal data for lawful purposes.

The bill also says that if one's personal data is misused, it will entail a fine of up to Rs 500 crore, sources said.

The bill will have jurisdiction over the processing of digital personal data in India.