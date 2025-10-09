North Bengal landslides claim 39 lives as rescuers battle to reach remote areas
The death toll from the devastating landslides and torrential rainfall that struck North Bengal’s hills, Terai, and Dooars regions has climbed to 39, according to figures released by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and district administrations in Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri.
Officials fear the number could rise further as rescue teams continue to access remote and previously cut-off areas. “The official death toll stood at 36 on Tuesday morning. However, three more bodies were recovered in the past 24 hours, two of which were carried downstream by the Jaldhaka River,” said a senior district official. The identities of the newly recovered victims are yet to be confirmed.
With the weather now stabilising, rescue and relief operations have gained momentum. Teams have managed to restore connectivity to several affected areas, repairing damaged roads and reopening key trekking routes, including the popular Sandakphu trail.
Restoration of electricity supply across the hilly terrain remains a major challenge. Power department officials are working round the clock to reconnect households and commercial areas. “Electricity has been restored in some pockets, but work is still underway in large parts of the hills. Efforts are on at a war footing,” an official from the district administration said.
Meanwhile, political tensions have flared, with opposition parties criticising Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly avoiding the worst-hit areas during her two-day visit to North Bengal earlier this week. They claimed she confined her tour to relatively unaffected locations in the plains. The Trinamool Congress has not yet responded to these allegations.
Authorities continue to focus on relief distribution, road clearance, and restoring essential services as the region begins to recover from one of the worst weather-related disasters in recent years.
With IANS Inputs
